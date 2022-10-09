Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.28. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £134.67 million and a PE ratio of 855.56.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.