Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.28. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £134.67 million and a PE ratio of 855.56.
About Griffin Mining
