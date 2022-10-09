Hanzo Hits 1-Day Volume of $63,630.00 (HANZO)

Hanzo (HANZO) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hanzo token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hanzo has a total market cap of $739.20 and $63,630.00 worth of Hanzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hanzo has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hanzo Profile

Hanzo launched on May 5th, 2021. Hanzo’s total supply is 66,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hanzo is www.hanzommorpg.com. Hanzo’s official Twitter account is @hanzo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hanzo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo (HANZO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Hanzo has a current supply of 66,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanzo is 0.00000002 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50,767.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hanzommorpg.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hanzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

