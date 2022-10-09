Head to Head Analysis: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 4.66 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Mountain Media.

This table compares SpringBig and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60% Bright Mountain Media -52.74% N/A -29.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SpringBig and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 383.82%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 91.49, indicating that its share price is 9,049% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpringBig beats Bright Mountain Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.