HEdpAY Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEdpAY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.