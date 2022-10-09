Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.66.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

About Heineken

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

