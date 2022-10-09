Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 385.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Yatsen makes up about 2.9% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 131.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 355.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 787,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 614,702 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -3.99. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

