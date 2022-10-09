Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $257.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,638,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

