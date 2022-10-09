Hovde Group Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $15.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $708.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.07.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 673.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 127.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 123.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

