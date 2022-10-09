Hovde Group Trims Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 802,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

