Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $114.37 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Humanscape has a current supply of 1,084,734,273.38 with 871,409,623.0588279 in circulation. The last known price of Humanscape is 0.13054393 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $945,924.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humanscape.io/.”

