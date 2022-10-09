Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $19,147.80 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $19,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HURN stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 108,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

