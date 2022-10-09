Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $71,441.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol launched on September 5th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is hydroprotocol.io. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @protocol_hydro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hydro Protocol has a current supply of 1,560,000,000 with 702,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hydro Protocol is 0.00193737 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,980.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydroprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.