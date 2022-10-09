IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$2.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Down 4.4 %

IMG opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$723.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.