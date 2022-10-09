IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $96.33. 131,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,728. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

