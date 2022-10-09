Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

