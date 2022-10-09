Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Independent Bank Price Performance
Independent Bank stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
