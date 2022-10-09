Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

INBX stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

