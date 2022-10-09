InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in InMode by 17.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,542 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 324.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 44.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in InMode by 42.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,762 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

