Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,423 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions and Support accounts for about 2.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 6.19% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.6 %

ISSC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,146. The firm has a market cap of $150.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.86. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 19.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 270,122 shares of company stock worth $2,397,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

