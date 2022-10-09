Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $320,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $78,834,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $5,730,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

