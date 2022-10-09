Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,573 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. 42,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.