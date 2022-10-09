Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37,910.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,584,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,485 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 455,167 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 459,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 226,549 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JMBS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,225. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.