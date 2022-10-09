Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 649,795 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $313,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CEF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. 750,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,889. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

