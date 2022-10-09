Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

IAU traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.