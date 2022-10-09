Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

WM stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $155.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

