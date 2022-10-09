Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 141,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 105,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE T traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,446,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,333,768. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

