InsuranceFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35,650.48 (IF)

InsuranceFi (IF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. InsuranceFi has a market cap of $35,650.48 and $14,008.00 worth of InsuranceFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsuranceFi has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsuranceFi token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsuranceFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

InsuranceFi Token Profile

InsuranceFi launched on August 16th, 2022. InsuranceFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000 tokens. The official website for InsuranceFi is insurancefi.io. InsuranceFi’s official Twitter account is @insurancefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsuranceFi

According to CryptoCompare, “InsuranceFi (IF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InsuranceFi has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InsuranceFi is 1.68144605 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insurancefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsuranceFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsuranceFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsuranceFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsuranceFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsuranceFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.