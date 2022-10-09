Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,719,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Performance

ISCG stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 38,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.84.

