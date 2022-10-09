Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.48 Million in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 8.54% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

CRAK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $36.01.

