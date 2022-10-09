Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.66 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.35. 4,208,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,748. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.