iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 271,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 172,535 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

