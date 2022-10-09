iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after buying an additional 729,814 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $13,664,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS MTUM traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $135.14. 521,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

