iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 35,957,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,240,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

