iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $66.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.