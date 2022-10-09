iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. 8,336,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.