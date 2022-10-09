iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.55. The stock had a trading volume of 190,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.11. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.81 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

