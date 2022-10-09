iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $225.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.91.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
