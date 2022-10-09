iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.44 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

