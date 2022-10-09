iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

