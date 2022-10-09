iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.