iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Cut by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

