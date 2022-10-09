Jackpot (777) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,201,753 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jackpot is 777coin.win.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Jackpot (777) is a cryptocurrency . Jackpot has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jackpot is 0.01287031 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $393.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://777coin.win/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jackpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

