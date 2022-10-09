Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 1,159 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

