Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.