Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 24,700 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $147.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

