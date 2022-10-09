Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 286,858 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,858 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 5.17% of Colliers International Group worth $236,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.