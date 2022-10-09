Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE PGR opened at $121.96 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

