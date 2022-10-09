Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 599,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $67,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $95.02 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.