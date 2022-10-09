Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $49.55 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,284 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $49,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

