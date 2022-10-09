Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $514.24 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,430 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 3.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 3.35% of Restaurant Brands International worth $514,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,844,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,742,000 after buying an additional 496,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.4 %

QSR stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.