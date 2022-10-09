Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.64% of CyberArk Software worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 473,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $17,046,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $16,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

